Generals Head to Barrie for Game One

April 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals head to Barrie as they kick off the OHL Eastern Conference Finals against the Colts.

Oshawa has not had an easy path up to now, taking down a strong Brampton Steelheads in the first round, before knocking off the top-seeded Brantford Bulldogs to get here. The Gens are coming into this one having won their last four games including Game five in Brantford.

Barrie enters the Conference Finals after taking down the Kingston Frontenacs in a back-and-forth seven-game series. The Colts took on the Niagara IceDogs in the First Round, making quick work of them, winning the series in five.

The Generals and Colts have faced off four times this season, but only once post-deadline, and it was Oshawa getting a 3-2 overtime win on home ice.

After Oshawa overager Luca D'Amato scored in the first two minutes of the game, the score would stay 1-0 until the third, when it was Kashawn Aitcheson scoring 40 seconds in, tying it at 1-1.

Oshawa would respond, jumping back in front a few minutes later as Lauri Sinivuori scored to put the Generals up 2-1. But in the last minute of the game, Barrie would tie things up, sending the game to overtime.

Much like the rest of the game, the extra frame came down to the last minute, where it was Oshawa's own Luke Torrance scoring and sending GensNation home happy!

The Generals return to home ice for Game 3 of the OHL Eastern Conference Finals.

