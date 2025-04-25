2025 Development Camp April 26th & 27th
April 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
The 2025 development camp is this weekend!
Below are all the details for the weekend
Development camp will take place on April 26th and 27th at the Saginaw Bay Ice Arena and is free for fans to attend!
Schedule
Saturday
9:00am-10:00am: Goalies
10:00am-11:00pm: Defenseman
11:00pm-12:00pm: Forwards
3:15pm-4:00pm: Rondo Games
4:15pm-5:00pm: Small Area Games
5:15pm-6:00pm: Full Team Practice
Sunday
9:00am-10:00am: Goalies
10:30am-12pm: 3 vs 3 tournament
Roster
Forwards
Clair, Caiden RW
Cloutier, Nathan LW
Etheridge, Edan C
Geldart, Gensen C
Hanrahan, Ryan C
Harismowich, Jaxson C
Jones, Garrett C
Najim, Brody LW
Pepoy, Brody RW
Schmidt, Sawyer C
Skinner, Maxim LW
Theuer, Trevor C
Wildfong, Max LW
Zhilkin, Dimian RW
Defenseman
Barnes, Blake RD
Battler, Nolan RD
Harper, Levi RD
Lohse, Hudson LD
McAulay, Logan LD
Roscoe, Drew RD
Sienko, Kaden RD
Goalies
Prater, Christopher
Rathwell, Brian
Tsioutsioulas, Lucas
Unable to attend
Ackerman, Tyson RD
Campbell, Liam LW
George, Brody LW
Jacobs, Nash LW
Knowling, Brady G
Martyniuk, Tyler LD
Milojevic, Alexander C
Scuderi, Braiden RW
