2025 Development Camp April 26th & 27th

April 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







The 2025 development camp is this weekend!

Below are all the details for the weekend

Development camp will take place on April 26th and 27th at the Saginaw Bay Ice Arena and is free for fans to attend!

Schedule

Saturday

9:00am-10:00am: Goalies

10:00am-11:00pm: Defenseman

11:00pm-12:00pm: Forwards

3:15pm-4:00pm: Rondo Games

4:15pm-5:00pm: Small Area Games

5:15pm-6:00pm: Full Team Practice

Sunday

9:00am-10:00am: Goalies

10:30am-12pm: 3 vs 3 tournament

Roster

Forwards

Clair, Caiden RW

Cloutier, Nathan LW

Etheridge, Edan C

Geldart, Gensen C

Hanrahan, Ryan C

Harismowich, Jaxson C

Jones, Garrett C

Najim, Brody LW

Pepoy, Brody RW

Schmidt, Sawyer C

Skinner, Maxim LW

Theuer, Trevor C

Wildfong, Max LW

Zhilkin, Dimian RW

Defenseman

Barnes, Blake RD

Battler, Nolan RD

Harper, Levi RD

Lohse, Hudson LD

McAulay, Logan LD

Roscoe, Drew RD

Sienko, Kaden RD

Goalies

Prater, Christopher

Rathwell, Brian

Tsioutsioulas, Lucas

Unable to attend

Ackerman, Tyson RD

Campbell, Liam LW

George, Brody LW

Jacobs, Nash LW

Knowling, Brady G

Martyniuk, Tyler LD

Milojevic, Alexander C

Scuderi, Braiden RW

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.