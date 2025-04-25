Katzin Focused on Another Gold Medal with Canada

Since he joined the Guelph Storm in December, Lev Katzin has been a difference maker.

In 44 games with the team, he had 16 goals and 48 points. Now, he's with Canada's U18 team in Texas where he hopes to win a second international gold after he was victorious at the World U17 Hockey Challenge in November.

"I just really want to win another gold medal because it's the best thing ever."

Katzin made his presence felt in Canada's tournament opener Thursday where he had a goal and an assist in a 9-2 win over Slovakia.

"We're there for each other and we stand up for each other," Katzin said. "Everyone on this team has a role and they know their role and if everyone does that we'll be a really good team at the tournament."

After its win over Slovakia, Canada will also face Latvia (April 25), Finland (April 27) and Norway (April 28) in round-robin action.

The final is set for May 3 at the Comerica Center in Frisco. TSN and RDS will broadcast 16 games, including all Canada preliminary-round games, as well as the quarterfinals, semi-finals, and medal games.

25 CHL PLAYERS NAMED TO CANADA'S NATIONAL MEN'S U18 TEAM

(G) Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar / QMJHL)

(G) Burke Hood (Vancouver Giants / WHL)

(G) Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads / OHL)

(D) Quinn Beauchesne (Guelph Storm / OHL)

(D) Carson Carels (Prince George Cougars / WHL)

(D) Alex Huang (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL)

(D) Ryan Lin (Vancouver Giants / WHL)

(D) Daxon Rudolph (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL)

(D) Jackson Smith (Tri-City Americans / WHL)

(D) Keaton Verhoeff (Victoria Royals / WHL)

(D) Xavier Villeneuve (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL)

(F) Braeden Cootes (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL)

(F) Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs / OHL)

(F) Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting / OHL)

(F) Matthew Gard (Red Deer Rebels / WHL)

(F) Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting / OHL)

(F) Tyler Hopkins (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL)

(F) Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm / OHL)

(F) Liam Kilfoil (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

(F) Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds / OHL)

(F) Jack Nesbitt (Windsor Spitfires / OHL)

(F) Cole Reschny (Victoria Royals / WHL)

(F) Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs / OHL)

(F) Cameron Schmidt (Vancouver Giants / WHL)

(F) Lukas Sawchyn (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL)

Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit / OHL), Landon DuPont (Everett Silvertips / WHL), and Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL) were invited but are unable to participate

General Manager - Scott Walker (Guelph Storm / OHL)

Head Coach - Cory Stillman (Guelph Storm / OHL)

Associate Coach - Travis Crickard (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL)

Assistant Coach - Mathieu Turcotte (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL)

Goaltending Consultant - Dan De Palma (Kamloops Blazers / WHL)

Video coach - Matthew Smith (Acadie-Bathurst Titan / QMJHL)

Athletic therapists - Andy Brown (Owen Sound Attack / OHL) and Terence Robertson (Red Deer Rebels / WHL)

Team physician - Dr. Nolan Rau (Kelowna Rockets / WHL)

Strength and Conditioning Coach - Sean Young (Ottawa 67's / OHL)

