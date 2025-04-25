2025-26 Season Ticket Memberships Available

April 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Lock in the best seats and the best value with Kingston Frontenacs Season Tickets! Enjoy every hard-hitting moment, exclusive member perks, and guaranteed access to all 34 home games at Slush Puppie Place. Be part of the action all season long - your seat is waiting!

We're raising the bar for the 2025-26 season! Our commitment to season ticket members has never been stronger, with a renewed focus on bold branding and marketing, better communication, and next-level entertainment. From the moment you walk into Slush Puppie Place, you'll feel the energy-we're turning every game into a can't-miss experience. Next season is all about you, and we're making sure every night is unforgettable.

2025-26 Membership Benefits:

34 Reserved Tickets - Enjoy every regular season home game from your favourite seat.

Save Up to 30% - Significant savings compared to game day ticket prices.

Exclusive Entry - Access our dedicated Season Ticket Member entrance on game days.

Early Arena Access - Beat the rush and get in early before the general public.

Flexible Payment Plans - Convenient options to fit your budget.

Complimentary Buddy Pass* - Bring a friend to a regular season home game on us!

Never Waste-A-Ticket Program** - Exchange unused tickets for select games throughout the season.

Local Rewards Program - Enjoy savings and perks from participating local businesses.

Game Line-Up Sheet - Pick up the roster at the Season Ticket Member entrance.

Exclusive Events - Receive invitations to special Season Ticket Member-only events.

Playoff Priority - Your seat is held through the OHL playoffs with first access to tickets.

10% Off at the Fronts Shop - Save all season long on merch.

Exclusive Presale Access - Members receive exclusive presale access to Slush Puppie events

Season Ticket Member of the Game - Be entered for a chance to win exclusive prizes!

*and ** Subject to restrictions and availability.

HOW TO PURCHASE A MEMBERSHIP

Interested in renewing or purchasing a 2025-26 Season Ticket Membership? Choose one of the options below:

Complete and submit the order form below - A member of our team will contact you within 2 business days

Download and Complete the Order Form - Click [HERE] to download the 2025-26 Membership Order Form. Once completed, please email it to Brenda Mavety at [email protected].

Call us at 613-542-4042 ext. 6040

Visit the Fronts Shop at 1 The Tragically Hip Way (see hours)

If you have any questions, please contact Brenda Mavety at [email protected] or call 613-542-4042 ext. 6040.

PAYMENT PLANS

We offer convenient and flexible payment plans that make it easy to secure your seats and pay on a set schedule. Monthly installments are available.

To set up your payment plan, contact Brenda Mavety at [email protected].

A non-refundable deposit of $250 per seat is required to activate a payment plan.

