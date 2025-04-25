2025-26 Season Ticket Memberships Available
April 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Lock in the best seats and the best value with Kingston Frontenacs Season Tickets! Enjoy every hard-hitting moment, exclusive member perks, and guaranteed access to all 34 home games at Slush Puppie Place. Be part of the action all season long - your seat is waiting!
We're raising the bar for the 2025-26 season! Our commitment to season ticket members has never been stronger, with a renewed focus on bold branding and marketing, better communication, and next-level entertainment. From the moment you walk into Slush Puppie Place, you'll feel the energy-we're turning every game into a can't-miss experience. Next season is all about you, and we're making sure every night is unforgettable.
2025-26 Membership Benefits:
34 Reserved Tickets - Enjoy every regular season home game from your favourite seat.
Save Up to 30% - Significant savings compared to game day ticket prices.
Exclusive Entry - Access our dedicated Season Ticket Member entrance on game days.
Early Arena Access - Beat the rush and get in early before the general public.
Flexible Payment Plans - Convenient options to fit your budget.
Complimentary Buddy Pass* - Bring a friend to a regular season home game on us!
Never Waste-A-Ticket Program** - Exchange unused tickets for select games throughout the season.
Local Rewards Program - Enjoy savings and perks from participating local businesses.
Game Line-Up Sheet - Pick up the roster at the Season Ticket Member entrance.
Exclusive Events - Receive invitations to special Season Ticket Member-only events.
Playoff Priority - Your seat is held through the OHL playoffs with first access to tickets.
10% Off at the Fronts Shop - Save all season long on merch.
Exclusive Presale Access - Members receive exclusive presale access to Slush Puppie events
Season Ticket Member of the Game - Be entered for a chance to win exclusive prizes!
*and ** Subject to restrictions and availability.
HOW TO PURCHASE A MEMBERSHIP
Interested in renewing or purchasing a 2025-26 Season Ticket Membership? Choose one of the options below:
Complete and submit the order form below - A member of our team will contact you within 2 business days
Download and Complete the Order Form - Click [HERE] to download the 2025-26 Membership Order Form. Once completed, please email it to Brenda Mavety at [email protected].
Call us at 613-542-4042 ext. 6040
Visit the Fronts Shop at 1 The Tragically Hip Way (see hours)
If you have any questions, please contact Brenda Mavety at [email protected] or call 613-542-4042 ext. 6040.
PAYMENT PLANS
We offer convenient and flexible payment plans that make it easy to secure your seats and pay on a set schedule. Monthly installments are available.
To set up your payment plan, contact Brenda Mavety at [email protected].
A non-refundable deposit of $250 per seat is required to activate a payment plan.
