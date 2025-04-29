Katzin Continues to Shine with Team Canada
April 29, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Head Coach Cory Stillman led Team Canada to a perfect 4-0-0 round-robin at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship.
Storm forward Lev Katzin continued to shine with 2 goals in Monday's match with Norway. He has registered 4 goals and 4 assists for 8 points through 4 games played.
Canada will play Czechia on Wednesday, April 30th at 5:00pm EST. TSN will broadcast all Team Canada preliminary-round games, as well as the quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal games, while RDS will broadcast all Team Canada preliminary-round games, two quarterfinals, the semifinals, and the medal games.
