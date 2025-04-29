Katzin Continues to Shine with Team Canada

April 29, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Head Coach Cory Stillman led Team Canada to a perfect 4-0-0 round-robin at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship.

Storm forward Lev Katzin continued to shine with 2 goals in Monday's match with Norway. He has registered 4 goals and 4 assists for 8 points through 4 games played.

Canada will play Czechia on Wednesday, April 30th at 5:00pm EST. TSN will broadcast all Team Canada preliminary-round games, as well as the quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal games, while RDS will broadcast all Team Canada preliminary-round games, two quarterfinals, the semifinals, and the medal games.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.