Round Three, Game Four Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. London Knights

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers are once again facing a steep uphill battle, trailing 3-0 in their Western Conference Final series against the London Knights. With their backs up against the wall, the Blueshirts will attempt to take Game 4 on Wednesday. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at The Aud.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 470 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game 3:

In the closest match of the series, the Rangers fell short in Game 3 against the Knights, dropping a closely contested 3-2 final score. For the third straight game, London opened the scoring in the first period, but two minutes later, Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) evened things up for Kitchener, registering the team's lone first-period goal of the series. However, before the opening 20 minutes came to a close, the Knights would regain their one-goal advantage on the power play, taking a 2-1 lead. To open the middle frame, the Rangers would respond with their own goal on the man advantage, as Cameron Arquette picked up his first career OHL Playoff goal, tying the game, 2-2. Just over the midway mark of the period, London would secure the game-winning goal, picking up a 3-2 win on the road.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (0-3-0-0)

Rangers to Watch:

After going pointless in the opening two games of the Western Conference Finals, Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) got on the board with an important goal in Game 3, his seventh of the 2025 OHL Playoffs. His seven goals and 14 points are each tied for the most among Rangers skaters this postseason. As the Rangers fight to stay alive, they'll be counting on Ellinas to continue to deliver in these do-or-die moments, as he's done all postseason long.

Cameron Arquette had a memorable night at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Monday, picking up the game's second star following a two-point night. Arquette contributed with a primary assist on the Rangers' first goal before burying his first of the postseason to tie the game in the second period. In the 2025 OHL Playoffs, Arquette has one goal, four assists, and five points. As Kitchener looks to extend their season, they'll hope Arquette can continue his production in Game 4.

Goaltending:

Parsons

In the blue paint, Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons turned aside 34 of 37 shots in Game 3, posting a .919 save percentage in the defeat. Through 15 straight appearances in the 2025 OHL Playoffs, Parsons holds an 8-7-0 record, a 2.62 goals-against average, and a .909 save percentage. Just as they did in the second-round series against the Windsor Spitfires, the Rangers will look to lean on Parsons as they attempt to extend their playoff run in Game 4.

SCOUTING THE KNIGHTS (3-0-0-0)

Knights to Watch:

Landon Sim played a key role in the Knights' 3-2 win over the Rangers in Game 3, finding the back of the net twice, including the game-winning goal, and earning the game's first star. Sim has picked up at least a point in eight of 11 postseason games in the 2025 OHL Playoffs, totalling nine goals, two assists, and 11 points. His nose for the net has made him a constant threat for the Knights, and he'll be a key player to watch as London looks to close out the series in Game 4.

Defenceman Sam Dickinson had his fingerprints scattered on the scoresheet in Game 3, registering two primary assists on Sim's goals for his second multi-point night of the series. In three games against the Rangers, he's been effective, scoring two goals, five assists, and seven points. Dickinson is having quite the postseason run, putting up six goals, 14 assists, and 20 points in just 11 games during the 2025 OHL Playoffs. Kitchener will try to slow down the dynamic blueliner in Game 4, but containing Dickinson has proven to be a tall task all series long.

Goaltending:

Elliott

Between the pipes for London, Austin Elliott impressively registered his 11th straight win, making 21 saves in Game 3. The goaltender has a perfect 11-0-0-0 postseason record in the 2025 OHL Playoffs, a 2.34 goals-against average, and a .902 save percentage. Elliott has been a reliable presence for the Knights throughout their playoff run and will look to lead them to a series sweep in Game 4.

RANGERS REACH

