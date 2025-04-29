Generals Return to Oshawa for Game 3 with a 2-0 Series Lead

April 29, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals return home to the Tribute Communities Centre up 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals as they look to build on that in Game 3 against the Barrie Colts

Oshawa has come out firing in this series. After taking Game 1 3-1, the Gens brought the offence in Game 2, scoring seven goals, putting them up 2-0. The Generals got a big performance from Ducks prospect Beckett Sennecke, who collected his first playoff hat trick.

Barrie is looking to right the ship, finding themselves in a bit of a hole after dropping the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Game 2 saw the Generals lead almost from the first whistle as the Generals built on their series lead, taking down the Colts 7-1 in Game 2.

Beckett Sennecke got the party started just 24 seconds into the game, laying a big hit on Kashawn Aitcheson before getting the puck on the rush and snapping a shot past the Barrie goalie.

It was all Gens from there as they added another in the first, followed by three in the middle frame. The Gens were not done there though, as they added another pair of goals in the third before Barrie scored to make it 7-1.

On the Generals' side, keep an eye out for Beckett Sennecke, the Gens forward has been on fire in the Eastern Conference Finals, taking his game to another level. The Anaheim Ducks prospect has collected five points in the first two games, including a Game 2 hat trick.

For Barrie, watch out for Anthony Romani. The Colts' addition has been a key part of the Barrie playoff run, including being involved in both goals the Colts have scored this series.

