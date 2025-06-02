Brad Malone Added as Assistant Coach of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

June 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - It has been announced that Oshawa Generals Interim Head Coach Brad Malone has taken an assistant coach position with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Malone joined the Generals as a player development coach before quickly climbing the coaching ladder and becoming the interim head coach, leading the team back to the OHL Championship Series.

The Oshawa Generals would like to wish Brad nothing but the best in his coaching career. Once a General, Always a General, thank you Brad.







