Generals Part with Patrick Sexton

Sports stats



OHL Oshawa Generals

Generals Part with Patrick Sexton

May 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release


Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have parted ways with Assistant Coach Patrick Sexton.

We would like to wish Patrick nothing but the best as he continues in his coaching career.

Check out the Oshawa Generals Statistics



Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 26, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Oshawa Generals Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central