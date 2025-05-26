Generals Part with Patrick Sexton

May 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have parted ways with Assistant Coach Patrick Sexton.

We would like to wish Patrick nothing but the best as he continues in his coaching career.







