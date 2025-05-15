Generals Head to London Facing Elimination

May 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals return to London looking to replicate their Game 1 performance as they take on the Knights in Game 5 facing elimination.

After a Game 1 win the Oshawa Generals have dropped three straight Games and now face elimination for the first time in the 2025 OHL Playoffs.

The Knights have completely flipped the script from their Game 1 performance showing why they have been ranked amongst the top CHL teams all season long.

It was one to forget for the Generals as they lost 6-2 against the London Knights in Game 3 of the OHL Championship Series.

After a strong first 20 minutes that saw the Generals kill off a 5-on-3 penalty kill, with Jacob Oster stopping 17 shots in the period, it was all Knights as they would score five goals in the second period.

Oshawa would score in the first minute of the third period but it was all for not as the Knights would answer with a goal of their own making it 6-2.







