Knights Take Game Two at Home to Tie the Series at One

May 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







London, ON - The Generals remained on the road for Game 2 of the OHL Championship series, facing off against the London Knights at Canada Life Place. Riding the momentum of a nine-game win streak, Oshawa came into the matchup fresh off a 4-2 victory in Game 1, handing London their first loss of the playoffs. Determined to defend home ice before the series shifts to Oshawa for Games 3 and 4, the Knights came out strong and got it done, securing a 5-2 win and tying the series 1-1.

Both teams traded chances in a fast-paced first, with the Knights outshooting the Gens 14-10. However, midway through the frame, New York Islanders prospect Calum Ritchie capitalized on the power-play, firing home his eighth goal of the postseason past London goaltender Austin Elliott. The Generals looked ready to carry a 1-0 lead into the intermission, but with just under four minutes remaining, Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan responded. The London forward beat Jacob Oster for his ninth of the playoffs, sending the game into the second period tied at one.

The Knights wasted no time in the second period, grabbing the lead early as Edmonton Oilers prospect Sam O'Reilly buried his sixth of the playoffs off a setup from Easton Cowan. Just minutes later, Philadelphia Flyers prospect Oliver Bonk added to the momentum, ripping home his second of the postseason with assists from Sam Dickinson and Cowan, extending London's lead to 3-1. Oshawa answered back quickly. Hometown forward Luke Torrance cut into the deficit with his fourth goal of the playoffs, finishing a play set up by Calum Ritchie and Luca Marrelli to make it 3-2. But London wasn't done yet. With under two minutes remaining in the frame, Jacob Julien capitalized on a late chance, beating Jacob Oster for his fifth of the postseason, once again assisted by Cowan, who registered his fourth point of the night. The Knights carried a 4-2 lead into the final period.

Oshawa was unable to fight back from their 2 goal deficit in the final frame, despite pulling goaltender Jacob Oster in the final minutes. It was Easton Cowan who delivered the dagger with an empty-netter with just under two minutes left on the clock, grabbing his second goal of the game and fifth point of the night to seal a 5-2 victory for the Knights.

The Generals return home for Game 3 on Monday, May 12th at 7:00 p.m. Don't miss out, secure your tickets here! If you can't make it to the TCC, catch all the action live on TSN, CHL TV, or tune into the Oshawa Generals Radio here.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.