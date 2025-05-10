Team Blue Score Three Unanswered, Earn 4-3 OT Win in Game 1

May 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Team Blue broke the ice early in the opening frame, but Team White settled in to the game and held a 3-1 lead after two periods of play. However, a strong third period by Team Blue saw them score twice to force overtime. In the overtime frame, Team Blue capped of three unanswered goals with a Jordan Mayo OT winner.

Evan Nicholson broke the ice four minutes into the game capitalizing on a scramble in front of the net off an offensive zone draw. With eight seconds on the clock, Team White would equalize on a two-on-one break scored by Avry Anstis. Team White got the only two goals in the middle frame with another two-on-one transition goal - this time scored by Cameron Hunchak. Luca Cozma ripped a shot in to the top left corner of the goal with 45 seconds left in the second period to take the 3-1 lead.

Team Blue pushed hard in the third period and at the 5:30 mark, Markus Harper got his name on the scoresheet putting home a rebound chance in tight. With under four minutes to go in the final frame, Alexander Bilecki finished off a sweet passing play between him, Evan Gaudry, and Martin Brassard to force overtime.

Final shots were 33-29 in favour of Team Blue. Mason Hrizcov made 29 saves and Josh Taylor made 26 saves in the contest.







