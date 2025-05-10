Generals Look to Build on Game 1 Win

May 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals are looking to build on Game One after a big 4-2 win over the London Knights.

Oshawa showed that they are not a pretender, and they are here to win the whole thing. This is not last year's; the Gens are battle tested, and it was on display in Game One of the series, but it will not get any easier.

London dropped their first game of the 2025 OHL Playoffs in Game One, it will be interesting to see how they bounce back from this situation.

Oshawa came out a little slow in Game One but turned it around and got the win taking down the Knights 4-2.

The Knights scored the first goal of the OHL Championship Series before Andrew Gibson tying the game up and getting the Gens on the board.

In the second it was the Knights taking the lead before, a big third from the Generals that saw them put three goals in the net.

The series returns to the Tribute Communities Centre for Games 3 & 4 on Monday and Tuesday.







