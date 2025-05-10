Team White Earn Come from Behind Victory to Even up Series

May 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - After falling behind 2-0 early in the first period, Team White scored three unanswered goals to even the camp series at one win a piece. Nathan Hauad led the way with two goals for Team White, including the game winner.

Ryder Roberson and Jordan Mayo scored 25 seconds apart to jump out to a 2-0 lead for Team Blue. Graydon Andonovski cut the lead in half on a 2-on-0 break to complete the scoring in period one.

Nathan Hauad scored the lone goals in period two and three both with a writer under the glove of the Team Blue goaltender.

Jason Schaubel was relieved midway through the second period for Luca Smith for Team White.

Scoring Summary

First Period

Blue 1, White 0

2:33 Ryder Roberson (1) - Jude Bray (2), Weston Cameron (1)

Blue 2, White 0

2:58 Jordan Mayo (2) - Unassisted

Blue 2, White 1

4:23 Graydon Andonovski (1) - Nathan Hauad (1)

Second Period

Blue 2, White 2

4:20 Nathan Hauad (1) - Griffin Fox (1)

Third Period

Blue 2, White 3

0:33 Nathan Hauad (2) - Luca Cozma (1)

Team Blue was 0/3 on the power play and Team White was 0/2.

Final shots were 42-22 in favour of Team Blue. Nolan Carrier made 19 saves for Team Blue and Jason Schaubel made 20 and Luca Smith Made 22 saves in a split contest for Team White.







