Dylan Edwards Commits to Quinnipiac University for the 2026-27 Season

Published on January 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Dylan Edwards announced on Thursday, January 22nd his commitment to Quinnipiac University for the 2026-27 season. The overage forward is playing his final season with the Kitchener Rangers and is sixth in league scoring with 53 points (24G, 29A) in 43 games.

The Quinnipiac Bobcats are a member of the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC Hockey) and are a NCAA Division I program. They play at the M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026

