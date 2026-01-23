Dylan Edwards Commits to Quinnipiac University for the 2026-27 Season
Published on January 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - Dylan Edwards announced on Thursday, January 22nd his commitment to Quinnipiac University for the 2026-27 season. The overage forward is playing his final season with the Kitchener Rangers and is sixth in league scoring with 53 points (24G, 29A) in 43 games.
The Quinnipiac Bobcats are a member of the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC Hockey) and are a NCAA Division I program. They play at the M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut.
Check out the Kitchener Rangers Statistics
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026
- Five Ottawa 67's Prospects Selected for the 2026 CCHL All-Star and Prospects Game - Ottawa 67's
- Dylan Edwards Commits to Quinnipiac University for the 2026-27 Season - Kitchener Rangers
- Kingston Looking to Continue Winning Ways on Home Ice - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Kingston Frontenacs - Saginaw Spirit
- Barrie Colts Welcome Daniel Erlich to Player Development Team - Barrie Colts
- Game Day, Game 46, Firebirds at Spitfires - 7:05 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Game Preview: Owen Sound at Kitchener Rangers - Kitchener Rangers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Dylan Edwards Commits to Quinnipiac University for the 2026-27 Season
- Game Preview: Owen Sound at Kitchener Rangers
- Pridham OT Winner Sends Kitchener Home with Maximum Points in Windsor
- Game Preview: Kitchener Rangers at Windsor Spitfires
- Sam O'Reilly Scores Late to Power Rangers to Fourth Straight Victory