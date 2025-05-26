Knights Collect Second Straight Win at 2025 Memorial Cup

(London Knights, Credit: Vincent Ã‰thier / CHL) London Knights celebrate a goal at the 2025 Memorial Cup(London Knights, Credit: Vincent Ã‰thier / CHL)

RIMOUSKI, QC - The London Knights moved to 2-0 at the 2025 Memorial Cup after a 3-1 win over the host Rimouski Oceanic on Sunday night. With the victory, the Knights have assured themselves of at least a place in Friday's semi-final at the 105th edition of the Memorial Cup, being held in Rimouski, Québec.

On Sunday night, 2025 NHL Draft prospect Henry Brzustewicz, Winnipeg Jets prospect Jacob Julien, and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan scored for London as Austin Elliott made 28 saves. Washington Capitals prospect Eriks Mateiko had Rimouski's lone goal while Mathis Langevin stopped 34 shots.

"That was a really fun game to play in," Cowan said. "High compete from both teams and we stuck with it to come out with the two points."

With the London Knights' win over the Rimouski Océanic on Sunday night, head coach Dale Hunter made Memorial Cup history by earning his 15th career tournament victory - the most by any head coach since the CHL adopted its current format in 1972. The milestone moves Hunter past legendary WHL bench boss Don Hay (14 wins with the Kamloops Blazers and Vancouver Giants), placing him alone atop the all-time coaching wins list at the Memorial Cup.

"It's a credit to the players here," Hunter said, who now has a 15-7 career record at the Memorial Cup. "To win games, they are the ones who have to sacrifice on the ice to block shots. Through the years I've had great players and winners and they go on to do great things."

Julien buried the game-winner with just 5:07 left in the third period as he converted a pretty passing play was started by Cowan, who found San Jose Sharks prospect Kasper Halttunen before he slid the puck over to Julien for his first of the tournament. Cowan ensured the win with an empty-netter at 18:08.

After a goalless first period - in which both teams registered nine goals - it was the Océanic who opened the scoring 2:14 into the second period as after some great work down low by Vegas Golden Knights prospect Mathieu Cataford, Mateiko found a loose puck in the crease to grab his first of the tournament.

London got level through 2025 NHL Draft prospect Brzustewicz who at 9:47 found himself with all kinds of space to bury a wrister from the right dot to make it 1-1.

"That was two strong teams going at it," Julien said. "Both played really well defensively and offensively and we were fortunate enough to come out on top."

Next up, the London Knights (2-0) will look to become the first team to make back-to-back appearances in a Memorial Cup final since the Windsor Spitfires did so during their championship runs in 2009 and 2010. With a win over the Medicine Hat Tigers (1-0) tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET, the Knights would secure their spot in this year's title game.

Meanwhile, the host Rimouski Océanic (0-2) will look to keep their Memorial Cup hopes alive when they take on the Moncton Wildcats (0-1) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup marks a rematch of the QMJHL Championship Series, where Moncton defeated Rimouski in six games to capture the third league title in franchise history.

But first, tonight at 7 p.m. ET, the Medicine Hat Tigers (1-0) will try to follow in the Knights' footsteps and clinch a spot in at least Friday's semi-final - a feat they can accomplish with a win over the Wildcats. Moncton, on the other hand, will be fighting for their first victory of the tournament and a chance to secure a place in Thursday's potential tiebreaker.

Every game of the 2025 Memorial Cup will air on TSN and RDS in Canada and be available via live stream on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In addition to full coverage in Canada on TSN and RDS, the 2025 Memorial Cup will air in the United States on NHL Network and be available to stream live for free on Victory+ for viewers outside of Canada.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Game 4 (Round-Robin) @ 7 p.m. ET - Today - Moncton Wildcats vs. Medicine Hat Tigers

Game 5 (Round-Robin) @ 7 p.m. ET - Tuesday, May 27 - London Knights vs. Medicine Hat Tigers

Game 6 (Round-Robin) @ 7 p.m. ET - Wednesday, May 28 - Rimouski Océanic vs. Moncton Wildcats

