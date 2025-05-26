Bulldogs Name Franky Palazzese Director of Goaltending

May 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the appointment of Franky Palazzese as Director of Goaltending for the hockey club.

Palazzese is an OHL graduate himself, having played in Kingston, Kitchener & Sudbury from 2009 to 2014, suiting up in 193 total OHL games in that time. After graduating on the heels of a tremendous 2013-14 season with the Sudbury Wolves that saw Palazzese take the crease in an incredible 60 of 68 games and post a sterling .916 save percentage, he graduated onto the pros. Spending the 2014-15 & 2015-16 seasons as the starting netminder for the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL, Palazzese led the Nailers to the playoffs in both seasons, leading Wheeling to the Kelly Cup Finals in 2016. Palazzese also spent time in the AHL with stints with the Binghamton Senators, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins & Hamilton Bulldogs.

Palazzese moved into the coaching ranks in the 2018-19 season with the Toronto Varsity Blues of the OUA before taking on the Goaltending Coach role for the Sarnia Sting where Palazesse has served dually from 2019 to 2025. Emerging as one the most highly regarded goaltending coaches in Canada through his Franky Palazzese Goaltending School, Palazesse brings his experience to Brantford where he will work with the current Bulldogs netminders and help in evaluating and identifying the future of the crease for the Bulldogs.

"I am very excited to be joining the Brantford Bulldogs.". said Palazzese. "I want to thank Spencer Hyman and the Hyman family for entrusting me with their goaltending department. Brantford is a premier organization in the Ontario Hockey League and it's a great honour to be joining their staff led by coach Jay McKee. I am excited to work with current elite goaltenders Ryerson Leenders & David Egorov, and to build a great future stable of strong goaltending for years to come. I look forward to helping contribute to the goal of bringing and OHL Championship to Brantford.".







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.