Sarnia Sting Announce Changes to Hockey Operations

May 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club announced today that the organization will not be renewing the contracts of three staff members ahead of the upcoming season: Franky Palazzese, Dawson Young, and Jennifer Love.

Each of these individuals has played an important role in the daily operations and culture of our program, and their efforts have not gone unnoticed. Whether behind the bench, supporting player development, or contributing to the off-ice success of the club, Franky, Dawson, and Jennifer have been valued members of the Sting family.

As the club continues to evolve and prepare for the future, these changes mark a period of transition. While this decision was not made lightly, it reflects the organization's ongoing commitment to growth, performance, and long-term success.

"We want to sincerely thank Franky, Dawson, and Jennifer for their dedication and the meaningful impact they've had on our program," said Dylan Seca, Sarnia Sting General Manager. "They've each contributed to our culture in unique ways, and we wish them nothing but success as they move forward in their careers."

The Sarnia Sting thank all three individuals for their service to the organization and extend best wishes for the next chapter in their professional journeys.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 26, 2025

