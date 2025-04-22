Sarnia Sting's Wainwright to Continue Hockey Career at Colgate University

April 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







The Sarnia Sting would like to congratulate forward Easton Wainwright on his commitment to Colgate University, where he will begin the next chapter of his hockey and academic career this September.

Wainwright, who joined the Sting in 2021, made a significant impact both on and off the ice during his time in Sarnia. Over the course of his OHL career, he appeared in 248 games, recording 57 goals, and 80 assists. His work ethic, leadership, and dedication to the game made him a valued member of our organization and a positive influence in our locker room.

"We're extremely proud of Easton and all he has accomplished during his time with the Sting," said Sarnia Sting General Manager Dylan Seca. "Since arriving in Sarnia, Easton has shown tremendous growth both as a player and as a person. His work ethic, attitude, and commitment to improving every day set a strong example for his teammates. We have no doubt he will succeed at Colgate, and we're excited to see all that he accomplishes at the next level. We thank him for everything he brought to our program and wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

The entire Sarnia Sting organization would like to sincerely thank Easton Wainwright for his contributions to our team and community. We wish him the very best as he continues his journey both on the ice and in the classroom at Colgate University.

Wainwright shared a heartfelt message with the Sting community:

"I am writing to express my sincere appreciation to the whole Sting organization as well as the Sarnia Sting fans. I have been offered an opportunity to further my hockey career within the NCAA next season. It's with a heavy heart that I have decided this is the best thing for me to do at this stage of my career.

The Sarnia Sting organization has been nothing but great to me and my development to my hockey career. I wouldn't have gotten this opportunity without the support they have provided all these years. I want to personally thank my billets who took me in on very short notice when I was 16 years old and right from the start made me feel like home. Having me for all these years has allowed me to create lifelong memories and relationships I will have for the rest of my life. Without you guys my ability to play in this league and chase my dreams would not be possible, I can't thank you enough.

I also want to reach out to the entire Sting Nation fans to thank you from the bottom of my heart. The last 4 years have been an absolute honor and privilege to play in front of you. Thank you for your unwavering support and for making my dream of playing in the OHL a reality and accepting me as one of your own. I'll cherish the memories of the games, the celebrations, and the friendships I have made with many of you. I am forever grateful for your support and passion for this sport. Thank you for having me be part of the sting Family. Always in my heart, Go Sting Go!

Sincerely,

Easton Wainwright #12"

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.