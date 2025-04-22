Colts Shrug off Slow Start, Advance past Kingston

April 22, 2025

The Barrie Colts and Kingston Frontenacs squared off in a 'do or die' game seven matchup to decide their second-round series. Barrie's Sadlon Arena was the setting for this pivotal duel, which in theory, boded well for Barrie as the home team had won each game in the series. With the Oshawa Generals already through to the next round, they awaited the winner of this one to see who they'd battle in the Eastern Conference final. Sam Hillebrandt was tasked with guarding the Colts' cage, he turned away eight of nine shots in game six before being forced to exit due to an injury.

The Frontenacs led off the scoring, as they had in all but one game thus far in the series. Barrie promptly responded, getting their donut off the board minutes after Kingston did. The always-reliable Kashawn Aitcheson authored the tally, his fourth of the playoffs. Barrie then doubled up on power plays and subsequently scored on the two-man advantage to take a 2-1 lead. Emil Hemming was the one to break the tie, his eighth playoff marker gave the Colts their first lead. Barrie had a little under five minutes to enjoy their lead before the Frontenacs scored two goals in the span of 25 seconds to rip it away from them. When the dust settled and time ran out on period number one, Kingston led 3-2.

The Frontenacs came out flying in the second, but their momentum ground to a halt when they put the Colts on the powerplay 1:20 into the period. Barrie would capitalize on the powerplay again, Owen Van Steensel potted his sixth of the playoffs to even it back up, this time at three goals apiece. The Colts continued to build momentum when Tristan Bertucci got in on the action, he oversaw the game's fourth lead change before it could reach the halfway mark. Kingston couldn't get out of their own way, taking numerous penalties, including a five-minute major for slew-footing. With the Frontenacs frequenting the sin bin, the game was left wide-open for Barrie, who upped their shot total to 35 thanks to a healthy amount of opportunities in the middle frame.

Kashawn Aitcheson stayed white hot in the opening minutes of the third, finding twine for the fifth time these playoffs and the second time in this game. Aitcheson's tally made it 5-3 Colts and gave the Colts some breathing room in the form of the game's first multi-goal lead Barrie let their momentum slip away tow, and Kingston got back within a goal of evening it up, scoring with 3:51 remaining in the game. The Frontenac's late goal allowed for a more tense atmosphere. Kingston pulled their goalie with 1:26 remaining, but struggled to keep their comeback attempt on the rails and Colts captain Beau Jelsma sealed the game with an empty-netter.

What started out as a shaky game for Barrie ended as a triumphant 6-4 victory and a berth in the Eastern Conference Finals, where they'll meet the Oshawa Generals for the second straight postseason. The Colts '23-'24 season came to a premature end at the hands of the Generals, they'll look to exact revenge this time around.

