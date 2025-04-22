A Look Back at the 2024-25 Season

April 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







By Andrew Robertson, Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School

New Faces from Around the Globe

The 2024-25 season was a year of fresh energy for the Guelph Storm, thanks in part to an influx of new talent from across the globe. Two standout additions came from less traditional OHL hockey pipelines: Lev Katzin and Daniil Skvortsov.

Katzin joined the Storm on November 29, following a productive stint with the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers, where he tallied 39 points (12G, 27A) in 66 games. But it was in Guelph that the Penn State commit truly broke out-he registered 16 goals and 32 assists in just 44 games, earning OHL Rookie of the Month honours for December.

Meanwhile, Russian defenceman Daniil Skvortsov, selected 27th overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft, brought a physical, puck-moving presence to the blue line. A native of Kaluga, Russia, Skvortsov was one of only seven Russian players in the OHL this season. His play earned him a spot in the final NHL Central Scouting rankings, placing 154th among North American skaters.

A Fresh Look On and Off the Ice

This season, the Storm refreshed their look with several special event jerseys and a brand-new alternate uniform.

One of the most striking designs came on Indspire Night, featuring an Indigenous jersey created by Canadian artist Eugene Morrisseau, son of the late Norval Morrisseau. The grey Thunderbird, accented with dark red and amber, was paired with a Storm symbol to honour the team's identity. According to Indigenous elders, the storm represents cleansing and purification of Mother Earth. The jerseys were worn on February 28 vs. the Flint Firebirds.

Another highlight was the debut of the Storm's first alternate jersey in 15 years, launched on Black Friday (Nov. 29) against the Windsor Spitfires. The jersey features a circular logo with a lightning bolt and Storm wordmark, a bold departure from the traditional funnel cloud design. The black base, crimson accents, and metallic silver number trim reflected a look that fans had been requesting for several seasons.

The Royal City Jockstraps Take the Ice

On January 31, the Storm made headlines with a playful and memorable weekend rebrand as the Royal City Jockstraps-a nod to one of Guelph's most unique historical contributions: the invention of the jockstrap.

The rebrand went beyond jerseys, featuring a full identity package: a new logo, orange, cream, and black colour scheme, and a brand-new mascot named Nutty. The team plans to bring the Jockstraps back as an annual charity initiative, with the jerseys being worn in one game each season in support of local non-profits.

A New Era of Leadership

On January 17, 2025, forward Jett Luchanko was named the 33rd captain in franchise history. Luchanko led by example once again, following up his breakout campaign with 56 points in 46 games, solidifying his role as a cornerstone of the team's young core.

Fan-Favourite Moments

We asked longtime season ticket holder Sean Geddes to share his most memorable games of the season:

Two come to mind. The comeback win against North Bay on February 7 was awesome and showed some growth with the young core, including the goalies. They were down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The other was 'Mad Max's' four-goal night against the Knights on November 10. The game was super exciting, even though the Knights ended up winning 8-7.

Looking Ahead

Though the season ended with the Storm narrowly missing the playoffs, there's plenty of reason for optimism. With the addition of 2nd overall pick Jaakko Wycisk and the continued development of a young, battle-tested roster, the 2025-26 campaign promises to be an exciting one in Guelph.

We can't wait to see what's next.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.