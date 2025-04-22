Frontenacs Fall in Game 7, 6-4
April 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 1 | BAR 0
1:41 Emil Pieniniemi (3) - Joey Willis, Tyler Hopkins
KGN 1 | BAR 1
3:44 Kashawn Aitcheson (4) - Dalyn Wakely, Anthony Romani
KGN 1 | BAR 2
10:47 Emil Hemming (8) - Dalyn Wakely, Tristan Bertucci (PPG)
KGN 2 | BAR 2
15:21 Cal Uens (4) - Matthew Soto, Ethan Hay
KGN 3 | BAR 2
15:46 Emil Pieniniemi (4) - Gage Heyes, Tuomas Uronen (PPG)
2nd Period
KGN 3 | BAR 3
2:19 Owen Van Steensel (6) - Beau Jelsma, Dalyn Wakely (PPG)
KGN 3 | BAR 4
6:55 Tristan Bertucci (4) - Bode Stewart, Kashawn Aitcheson
3rd Period
KGN 3 | BAR 5
1:58 Kashawn Aitcheson (5) - Cole Beaudoin, Emil Hemming (PPG)
KGN 4 | BAR 5
16:09 Kieren Dervin (1) - Gage Heyes, Vann Williamson
KGN 4 | BAR 6
19:47 Beau Jelsma (7) - Emil Hemming
