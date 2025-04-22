Frontenacs Fall in Game 7, 6-4

April 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 1 | BAR 0

1:41 Emil Pieniniemi (3) - Joey Willis, Tyler Hopkins

KGN 1 | BAR 1

3:44 Kashawn Aitcheson (4) - Dalyn Wakely, Anthony Romani

KGN 1 | BAR 2

10:47 Emil Hemming (8) - Dalyn Wakely, Tristan Bertucci (PPG)

KGN 2 | BAR 2

15:21 Cal Uens (4) - Matthew Soto, Ethan Hay

KGN 3 | BAR 2

15:46 Emil Pieniniemi (4) - Gage Heyes, Tuomas Uronen (PPG)

2nd Period

KGN 3 | BAR 3

2:19 Owen Van Steensel (6) - Beau Jelsma, Dalyn Wakely (PPG)

KGN 3 | BAR 4

6:55 Tristan Bertucci (4) - Bode Stewart, Kashawn Aitcheson

3rd Period

KGN 3 | BAR 5

1:58 Kashawn Aitcheson (5) - Cole Beaudoin, Emil Hemming (PPG)

KGN 4 | BAR 5

16:09 Kieren Dervin (1) - Gage Heyes, Vann Williamson

KGN 4 | BAR 6

19:47 Beau Jelsma (7) - Emil Hemming

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.