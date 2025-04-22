Game Notes: Time to Leave It All on the Ice in Game 7

April 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







It's two words we were all dreading, but it is the two very best words in all of sports - game seven. The Frontenacs pushed it to a seventh game after Gage Heyes scored the overtime winner on home ice in game six, forcing a deciding game tonight back in Barrie. It's been a 'homer series' where the winner of every game has been the home side, something the Frontenacs obviously hope to break the trend of tonight.

You could make a strong case that the Frontenacs have been the better side overall in this series, but none of the previous six games matter now. With both teams playing for their playoff lives tonight, the black and gold need to give everything they have and lay it all on the line tonight for the opportunity to get one step closer to playing for an OHL Championship.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for game two between the Frontenacs and the Colts:

Frontenacs are 2-3 on the road in the 2025 OHL Playoffs, while the Colts are 6-0.

Kingston's franchise record in the series deciding game seven is 3-7.

The Frontenacs won their last game seven in a 3-2 overtime victory on April 4th, 2017 where Linus Nyman scored the winning goal at 8:48 into the extra frame.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Jacob Battaglia (#88)

The monkey is finally off of his back, as Battaglia scored his first two goals of the series in game six. The goals could not have come at a bigger time, as he had the team's only two goals that sent the game into overtime before Gage Heyes scored the winner in the extra frame. Battaglia hadn't scored since scoring the series winner in the first round against Sudbury; he may not be scoring often but he scores when it matters most. The Calgary Flames 2024 second round choice has 3 goals and 13 assists, good for 16 points and a spot inside the top 15 in league scoring during these playoffs.

Barrie - Emil Hemming (#28)

The Dallas Stars first round pick from last year's NHL Draft has been lighting it up against the Frontenacs in the second round. Hemming has five goals in six games against the black and gold and has proven to be a problem when the Colts have a man advantage. The Frontenacs need to keep a close watch on Hemming as his one timer from the top of the left circle causes chaos around the crease; assuming it's not already in the back of the net.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): 102.7 WOW FM https://www.iheart.com/live/1027-wow-fm-9979/

ROUND TWO | GAME SEVEN - TONIGHT @ BARRIE - 7PM PUCK DROP

Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2025

