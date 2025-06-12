Frontenacs Set to Open 2025/26 OHL Season on Home Ice against the Ottawa 67's
June 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are thrilled to announce that we will open the 2025-26 OHL season on home ice against the Ottawa 67's on September 19th, 2025, at 7:05pm. The Frontenacs are excited to be back in action for another season in front of the amazing Fronts Family and are looking to build off a passionate and fun run in the 2025 OHL Playoffs.
There was an excitement in the air and a buzz around the city when the Black and Gold took the ice in the playoffs, coming to a fever pitch in the second round with our best playoff crowds in years. This season will see a lot of new faces on the Frontenacs roster, but the team still expects to be competitive in a wide-open Eastern Conference. Fans will see players like Jacob Battaglia, Tyler Hopkins, Kieren Dervin and Vann Williamson return to the team, while new faces like the recently acquired Tomas Pobezal and our two first-round picks from the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Aleks Kulemin and Matthew Henderson will look to make an impact in their first year of OHL action.
Before the puck drops, the fourth annual Home Opener Tailgate Party is back on The Tragically Hip Way with food, drinks, and live entertainment for the entire family. For more information and updates on everything Kingston Frontenacs make sure you stay locked into kingstonfrontenacs.com and follow the Black and Gold on our social media channels. We can't wait to have our fans back at Slush Puppie Place to help us kick off the 2025-26 OHL season for what is sure to be an electric night of action at our Home Opener on Friday, September 19th.
Secure your seats now by joining the Fronts Family and getting your 2025-26 Season Ticket Membership to gain access to the best seats at the best price, all season long. Members of the Fronts Family also get amazing perks, benefits and rewards that are exclusive to Season Ticket Members.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2025
- Firebirds Announce 2025 Opening Night - Flint Firebirds
- Frontenacs Set to Open 2025/26 OHL Season on Home Ice against the Ottawa 67's - Kingston Frontenacs
- Oshawa Generals Announce 2025/26 Home Opener - Oshawa Generals
- Storm to Host Erie Otters in 2025 Home Opener - Guelph Storm
- Home Opener Announced - Barrie Colts
- Brampton Steelheads to Play Host Niagara IceDogs for Home Opener - Brampton Steelheads
- Spirit to Meet Firebirds in September 20th Home Opener - Saginaw Spirit
- Petes to Host Steelheads in 2025-26 Home Opener - Peterborough Petes
- Coming Home: Erie Otters Announce 2025 Home Opener Date, Opponent - Erie Otters
- OHL Unveils 2025-26 Home Openers - OHL
- 67's Announce 2025-26 Home Opener - Ottawa 67's
- Kitchener Rangers Announce 2025-26 Home Opener - Kitchener Rangers
- Frontenacs Acquire Draft Capital from the Peterborough Petes - Kingston Frontenacs
- Petes Acquire Matthew Soto in Trade with Frontenacs - Peterborough Petes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Frontenacs Set to Open 2025/26 OHL Season on Home Ice against the Ottawa 67's
- Frontenacs Acquire Draft Capital from the Peterborough Petes
- Kingston Acquires Draft Picks from the Guelph Storm
- Frontenacs Acquire Rights to Slovakian Import Tomas Pobezal
- Kingston Frontenacs Mourn the Loss of Scott Metcalfe