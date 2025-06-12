Storm to Host Erie Otters in 2025 Home Opener
June 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
In conjunction with the Ontario Hockey League, the Guelph Storm is excited to announce the 2025-2026 season will begin with a mid-west division match-up against the Erie Otters.
The Guelph Storm will open the season at the Sleeman Centre on Friday, September 19th at 7:07pm against the Erie Otters, before hitting the road on Saturday, September 20th to face off against the Barrie Colts in their home opener.
Season tickets for the Guelph Storm's 2025-2026 season are on sale NOW! Single game tickets for the 2025/2026 season will go on sale starting Wednesday, August 6th.

