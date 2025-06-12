Storm to Host Erie Otters in 2025 Home Opener

In conjunction with the Ontario Hockey League, the Guelph Storm is excited to announce the 2025-2026 season will begin with a mid-west division match-up against the Erie Otters.

The Guelph Storm will open the season at the Sleeman Centre on Friday, September 19th at 7:07pm against the Erie Otters, before hitting the road on Saturday, September 20th to face off against the Barrie Colts in their home opener.

