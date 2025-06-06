Jake Karabela Commits to the Ohio State University

June 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Guelph Storm assistant captain and overage forward Jake Karabela has announced his commitment to The Ohio State University for the 2025-26 NCAA hockey season.

A native of Guelph, Ont., Karabela was selected 32nd overall by his hometown team in the second round of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection and was selected by the Washington Capitals in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

The 5-foot-11 centreman spent all four seasons of his OHL career with Guelph, recording 171 points (66-105-171) over 249 career regular season games. He wore the 'A' for the Storm over the past two seasons.

"I'm very excited to get the chance to play hockey and continue my academics at The Ohio State University," said Karabela. "I think it's pretty cool knowing I was able to play junior hockey in the OHL and I still get a chance to play NCAA. I look forward to the challenge ahead and making the most of this opportunity to help get me to where I want to be."

Located in Columbus, Ohio, Ohio State University has produced several NHL alumni, including Ryan Kesler, R.J. Umberger, and Dakota Joshua. The Ohio State Buckeyes men's ice hockey team, an NCAA Division I program, represents the university in the Big Ten Conference. Most recently, the Buckeyes advanced to the finals of the 2025 Big Ten Hockey Tournament.

Karabela is the second OHL player to join the Buckeyes for the 2025-26 season, joining goaltender Sam Hillebrandt from the Barrie Colts.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2025

