Spitfires Sign Free Agent Jonathan Brown to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

June 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of defenceman Jonathan Brown to the Red, White and Navy!

Brown was not selected in the OHL Priority Selection draft and therefore could sign with any team as a free agent. Brown was born in London, Great Britain and holds USA, French and Britian citizenships. He stands at 6'2 and weighs 200lbs.

Brown played for the Shattuck St. Mary's program for the past four seasons. In the 2021-22 season, Brown had 4 goals and recorded 20 assists for 24 points. In the 2022-23 season, Brown followed up with a 26 point season with 5 goals and 21 assists. In the 2023-24 season, Brown scored 4 goals and had 28 assists for 32 points. In the 2024-25 season, he scored 7 goals and recorded 30 assists for 37 points in 86 games over multiple competitions. Jonathan and Shattuck St. Mary's captured the 2025 Chipotle-USA Hockey Youth Tier 1 18U National Championship. Brown is ranked #177 in North American Skaters for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Brown is committed to Yale University for the 2026-2027 season.

The Scarsdale, NY native is excited to be joining the club.

"It feels great to sign with the Windsor Spitfires, it's a unique thing to be a part of an organization with such a great history and reputation." Brown said.

The Spitfires made a great impression on Brown when he visited the team facilities.

"Well obviously they're a great team, they had success last year and this year we hope to build on that. Winning is very important so that helps." Brown said. "When I came and visited everyone was very kind and welcoming. Mr. Bowler, the coaching staff, the front office staff all seemed great and down to earth people. I also have a lot of family in Detroit, my dad is from Detroit, so being close to family is nice too."

Brown is looking to bring his competitive nature to the Spitfires.

"On the ice I hope to bring a competitive spirit and strong work ethic that helps our team win games and helps the team get better in practice." Brown said. "Off the ice I hope to be a good teammate that contributes to a winning team and culture."

Bill Bowler spoke on Brown putting pen to paper.

"Brown is a highly intelligent, mobile defender who defends with poise and purpose." GM Bill Bowler said. "A product of Shattuck-St. Mary's and committed to an Ivy League program at Yale, he brings high end character and acumen."







