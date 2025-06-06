Bulldogs Head Coach Jay McKee Signs Extension Through 2027-28

June 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the hockey club reached an agreement with Head Coach Jay McKee on a three-year contract extension taking the Bulldogs' winningest head coach through the 2027-28 season.

McKee was originally named Bulldogs Head Coach on July 6th, 2021, and made an immediate impact leading the franchise to its best record in franchise history (and Hamilton OHL/OHA history) with a 51-12-3-2 mark leading to winning the 2022 OHL Championship. Overall, as Bulldogs Head Coach McKee has compiled a 165-81-22-4 regular season record, 26-16 playoff record and twice been named as an OHL All-Star Coach.

A veteran of 802 NHL games with Buffalo, where McKee was a 1st round pick in the 1995 NHL Entry Draft, St. Louis & Pittsburgh, and an Allan Cup Champion in 2014 with the Dundas Real McCoys, McKee took his strengths of leadership behind the bench. First with Niagara University, followed by a season each with the AHL's Rochester Americans & OHL's Erie Otters before a four-plus year run with the Kitchener Rangers as Head Coach eventually led to the Bulldogs organization where he will enter his 5th season as bench boss in 2025-26.

Renowned for his tremendous character behind the bench & personally and his ability to connect with and teach players McKee has made himself a target of teams at the National Hockey League level, including coming close to being named Head Coach of the Philadelphia Flyers this off-season. Beloved by players and staff, McKee's extension bolsters the Bulldogs moving forward as the team looks to chase its third OHL Championship and its' first Memorial Cup.

"We're thrilled to extend Jay McKee for three more years. We feel incredibly lucky and fortunate.". said General Manager Spencer Hyman. "Jay is the best coach in the CHL, and make no mistake, he chose the Bulldogs. Our players, staff and community will be thrilled to know Jay is our Head Coach. We're grateful for his commitment and excited for what's ahead.".

"I'm deeply grateful for the trust and responsibility the Brantford Bulldogs' ownership have afforded me.". said Brantford Bulldogs Head Coach Jay McKee. "I'm thrilled to continue working alongside such talented players and equally excited for what we'll achieve together with our amazing fans in the city of Brantford."







