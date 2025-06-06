Kingston Frontenacs Mourn the Loss of Scott Metcalfe

June 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The Kingston Frontenacs are mourning the loss of beloved alumni Scott Metcalfe. Scott was a player that brought a little bit of everything to the ice. During his time with the Kingston Canadians from 1983-86 he scored a lot of goals, set up even more goals and spent his fair share of time in the penalty box. Scott knew how to make the most of his time on the ice putting up big offensive numbers, despite being in the box more than most players. In 231 games with the Kingston Canadiens Metcalfe posted 103 goals, 170 assists and 273 points, good enough to put him 9th all-time in franchise history.

The Edmonton Oilers used the 20th overall pick in the 1985 NHL entry draft to select Metcalfe, one of only thirteen Kingston Canadiens to be selected in the first round of the NHL draft. During the 1987-88 season he would play two games for the Oilers but would then get traded to the Buffalo Sabres. He would spend the rest of his NHL career in Buffalo's system, spending the majority of his time with the Rochester Americans of the AHL where he would win a Calder Cup in 1995-96. Internationally, Metcalfe represented Canada at the 1987 World Juniors where he proudly wore an 'A' as an assistant captain.

The Kingston Frontenacs staff and players would like to send our deepest condolences to the Metcalfe family and friends.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.