Otters Add Grit with Signing of Providence College Commit Ritter Coombs

June 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The Erie Otters forward core just got a little bit stronger.

Otters General Manager Dave Brown announced today that Providence College commit Ritter Coombs has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Coombs was quite the force in the USHL last season where he split time between the Dubuque Fighting Saints and the Sioux Falls Stampede. In a combined 50 games between the two teams, he collected 23 points (10G+13A) and amassed 144 penalty minutes. In three playoff games with the Stampede, he added another 27 PIMs.

Coombs, a native of Dubuque, IA, is committed to Providence College for the 2025-26 season, however, he will continue his development with the Erie Otters for the 2025-26 season.

Otters Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve remarked on what Coombs can bring to the Otters lineup on a nightly basis.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Ritter and the Coombs family to the ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âErie Otters," Grieve said. "Ritter is a player who has a very translatable ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âblend of sandpaper and ability to make plays with the puck. When watching the playoffs in both the CHL and professional leagues, players with Ritter's skillset are valuable. As we continue to build a team that is hard to play against and can play different styles of games against various opponents, we feel Ritter is a great fit. We are excited to work with Ritter on his continued development both on and off the ice."

Coombs, an 18-year-old 6'1, 183 lbs forward, will add a "sandpaper" element to the Otters lineup as he brings a power forward style of play to Northwest PA.

Coombs spoke with excitement about the opportunity to come to Erie and further his development with the Otters.

"Playing in a storied organization like Erie is a dream come true," Coombs said. "Can't argue with the many NHL players and talent that has come out of here. Working with a coach like Kris Mallette is an amazing opportunity, and I could not be more thankful for him and Dave Brown for giving me this chance."

He is also eligible for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, ranked at #218 among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Though Coombs was born in Iowa, he currently resides in Jamestown, NY, even suiting up in 26 games for Jamestown High School between 2021 and 2023.

"It is about 45 minutes from home which makes it even better," Coombs said.

The Coombs name is one that should be familiar to veteran OHL fans as Joe Coombs, Ritter's father, played four seasons in the OHL, splitting time between the Kitchener Rangers and the Belleville Bulls.

"Since I can remember, it's always been a dream to play in the OHL," Coombs said. "My dad played Major Junior back in the day. I could not be happier that the rule changed and I get this opportunity."

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Ritter to the Flagship City and look forward to seeing what the forward can bring to the team in the fall.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.