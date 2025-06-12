Petes Acquire Matthew Soto in Trade with Frontenacs

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has acquired overage forward Matthew Soto from the Kingston Frontenacs in exchange for Sarnia's third round pick in 2027, Oshawa's fifth round pick in 2027, and a fifth round pick in 2029.

Soto, an OA forward from St. Paul, Minnesota, was originally selected by the Frontenacs in the first round, fifth overall, in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. Over four seasons with Kingston, Soto has played in 231 games, scoring 64 goals and adding 93 assists for 157 points. During his career, Soto has also featured in 27 playoff games for the Frontenacs, picking up five goals and five assists for 10 points.

"We're very excited to add Matthew Soto to our group as we prepare for the new season," noted Oke. "Matthew is a player who will bring a lot of experience to our team, having played in over 230 games during his career in Kingston. We're looking forward to seeing him take the ice at training camp later this year."

In 2023, Soto attended Pittsburgh Penguins training camp after leading the Frontenacs in scoring with 42 points in 54 games. During the 2023-24 season, Soto hit a career high in three offensive categories, scoring 25 goals and adding 31 assists for 56 points.

"I'm excited and grateful to get an opportunity to play for the Peterborough Petes," said Soto. "I look forward to connecting with my teammates and getting to play in front of the amazing fans at the PMC next season."

Stay tuned to the Petes social media and website over the coming weeks for updates regarding the 2025-26 OHL schedule.

The CHL Import Draft takes place on Wednesday, July 2nd at 11:00 a.m. The Petes hold the second overall selection in the draft.

