Petes Sign 2025 Third Round Pick Gerry DiCunzolo to OHL Standard Player Agreement

May 27, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Gerry DiCunzolo of the Peterborough Petes

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: David Pickering) Gerry DiCunzolo of the Peterborough Petes(Peterborough Petes, Credit: David Pickering)

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has signed 2025 third round pick Gerry DiCunzolo to an OHL Standard Player Agreement.

"We're very excited to announce that Gerry DiCunzolo has signed with the Petes," noted Oke. "He had a very strong season with Shattuck-St. Mary's last year and caught the attention of our scouts. He showed very well at development camp earlier in May and we're looking forward to seeing him on the ice at training camp later this year."

DiCunzolo, a forward from Buffalo, NY, was originally selected by the Petes in the third round, 61st overall, in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. The left-handed centre featured in 62 games for Shattuck-St. Mary's 15O last season, leading the team in scoring with 57 goals and 90 assists for 147 points. DiCunzolo also played in four games with Shattuck at the USA 15 only National Championships, once again leading his team in scoring with three goals and three assists for six points.

"It feels amazing to sign with the Petes," exclaimed DiCunzolo. "It's a dream come true to advance to the next level and be a part of such an amazing organization like the Petes. I'm looking forward to getting started and making an impact."

In the official 2025 OHL Draft Guide, OHL Director of Hockey Development Darrell Woodley wrote the following:

"Gerry is a highly skilled centre that the puck seems to follow around the ice when he is out there. He is a very good skater with the ability to change gears in full flight and has that top gear that many players just don't have. He plays the game at a high pace and has the ability to make highly skilled plays while moving his feet and constantly putting pressure on the opposition. Although he isn't the biggest player, he rarely backs down or turns away from going into the high traffic/contact areas. He is an exceptional playmaker and sees the play developing well before most others do. Gerry has all the talent and skill to be a very dynamic player at the next level."

In the 2022-23 season, DiCunzolo was coached by former Pete and Buffalo Sabre Patrick Kaleta while playing for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres 13U. DiCunzolo is the first player from the Petes 2025 draft class to sign an OHL Standard Player Agreement.

