Colts Announce Changes in Hockey Operations

May 27, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie, ON - The Barrie Colts announced today that Dylan Smoskowitz will assume the role of Head Coach, effective immediately. After holding both the General Manager and Head Coach positions since returning to the Colts in 2021, Marty Williamson will now focus exclusively on his duties as Vice President and General Manager of Hockey Operations.

Smoskowitz, a former Colts forward during the 2010-12 seasons, also played for the Mississauga Steelheads, Oshawa Generals, York University, and in the ECHL before rejoining the Colts as Assistant Coach in 2021.

"I am beyond thrilled to be given this opportunity," said Smoskowitz. "Becoming a Head Coach has been a longtime goal of mine, and to do so with the Colts organization is incredible. Having Marty stay on in his new role is the best possible scenario; he's not only an excellent coach and manager, but also a mentor. I've learned so much from him over the past few years, and I'm excited to step into this role with his continued support."

Williamson began his OHL coaching career with the Colts in 2004, guiding the team until 2011 before taking over as Head Coach of the Niagara IceDogs. Known for his outstanding track record, Williamson has never missed the playoffs in his 16-year coaching career, which includes three OHL Finals appearances and an impressive 603-398-9-78 record. With his 603 wins, Williamson ranks 7th all-time in OHL history.

"I'm very much looking forward to working with Dylan in his new role," Williamson said. "He's ready. He knows the game, leads by example, and connects extremely well with our players. It's time to give him the reins. This move allows me to focus on the GM role fully, and I believe it's a great step forward for our organization."

Team Owner and President Howie Campbell also praised the move, reflecting on the strong family culture within the Colts.

"Over the past 20 years, I've always believed that we are more than just a hockey team. We're a family," said Campbell. "Dylan has grown with this organization as a player and an Assistant Coach, and Marty has been a key part of our success since I took over the team 20 years ago. This move just speaks to what I have felt and try to instill, we are a family. The future is bright for our team."

The Barrie Colts look forward to an exciting season ahead, confident in the leadership both on and off the ice.







