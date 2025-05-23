Dalyn Wakely Commits to UMass Lowell

May 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are proud to announce that Dalyn Wakely has officially committed to the University of Massachusetts Lowell for the fall.

Wakely, acquired via trade from the North Bay Battalion at the start of the season, wrapped up his OHL career as an overager with the Colts. The veteran forward tallied an impressive 245 points (112 goals, 133 assists) over 254 games. He was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the 6th round (192nd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, following a standout 2023-24 season in which he recorded a career-high 104 points with the Battalion.

The entire Barrie Colts organization would like to congratulate Dalyn on this next chapter and wish him continued success both on the ice and in the classroom.







