Brampton Steelheads Receive Community Choice Award 2025 Brampton Board of Trade Business Excellence Awards

May 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads are proud to announce that they have been awarded the Community Choice Award at this year's Brampton Board of Trade Business Excellence Awards. This recognition celebrates the team's outstanding commitment to community engagement, youth development, and civic pride across the City of Brampton.

Selected by public vote, the Community Choice Award reflects the strong support and connection the Brampton Steelheads have fostered within the community. Through initiatives such as local school visits, grassroots hockey programs, and charitable partnerships, the Steelheads have continually demonstrated their dedication to making a positive impact beyond the ice.

"We are truly honoured to receive the Community Choice Award," said Kevin Borg, Co-owner of the Brampton Steelheads. "This recognition is a testament to the work our players, staff, and supporters do every day to give back to Brampton and the surrounding communities. We share this award with our incredible fans and family of corporate partners who make our community efforts possible."

Hosted annually by the Brampton Board of Trade, the Business Excellence Awards celebrate leadership, innovation, and service among local organizations and businesses. The Steelheads' win highlights the team's evolving role not just as a sports organization, but as a community pillar.

The Brampton Steelheads extend sincere thanks to the Brampton Board of Trade, the voters, and the entire Brampton community for their continued support.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.