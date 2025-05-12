Beau Jelsma Commits to Providence College

May 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Beau Jelsma has officially announced his commitment to Providence College for next season!

After wrapping up his four-year OHL career-all with the Barrie Colts-Jelsma is set to continue both his academic and hockey career at the NCAA level.

During his time with the Colts, Jelsma left a lasting mark on the franchise both on and off the ice. He finished seventh all-time in points and ranks fourth in games played in team history. His Colts career saw him record 241 points (115 goals, 126 assists) across 259 games!

The entire Barrie Colts organization would like to congratulate Beau on his commitment and wish him all the best!







