Cowan, Elliott and Read Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of playoff games ending Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Knights' Easton Cowan Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan of the London Knights is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, recording two goals, three assists and five points in two contests.

Cowan helped the Knights bounce back from a Game 1 loss to the Oshawa Generals with a five-point performance on Saturday, scoring twice and adding three assists in a 5-2 win. The first star effort tied him for the franchise record for most playoff points in Knights history with 89. His second career five-point effort in an OHL Championship Final contest makes him the latest player to do so since Mark Scheifele of the 2013 Barrie Colts.

A soon-to-be 20-year-old from Mount Brydges, Ont., the 2024 Red Tilson Trophy winner sits second among all post-season scorers with 32 points (10-22-32) in 14 games. Cowan recorded 69 points (29-40-69) in 46 regular season games and has totaled 220 points (84-136-220) over 175 career regular season contests. Originally selected 25th overall by the Knights in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, the 2024 OHL champion has added 89 points (29-60-89) in 57 career playoff games. Cowan was the Toronto Maple Leafs' 28th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Playoffs:

May 5 - May 11: Easton Cowan (London Knights)

Apr. 28 - May 4: Luca Marrelli (Oshawa Generals)

Apr. 21 - Apr. 27: Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

Apr. 14 - Apr. 20: Colby Barlow (Oshawa Generals)

Apr. 7 - Apr. 13: Denver Barkey (London Knights)

Mar. 31 - Apr. 6: Owen Griffin (Oshawa Generals)

Mar. 24 - Mar. 30: Pano Fimis (Erie Otters)

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Mar. 17 - Mar. 23: Konnor Smith (Brampton Steelheads)

Mar. 10 - Mar. 16: Ilya Protas (Windsor Spitfires)

Mar. 3 - Mar. 9: Quentin Musty (Sudbury Wolves)

Feb. 24 - Mar. 2: Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds)

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Ilya Protas (Windsor Spitfires)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Cole Brown (Brantford Bulldogs)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Igor Chernyshov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Nick Lardis (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Tuomas Uronen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Kocha Delic (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Blake Montgomery (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Knights' Austin Elliott Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Austin Elliott of the London Knights is the OHL Goaltender of the Week for the fourth time this season, playing to a 1-1 record along with a 2.54 goals-against average and .914 save percentage.

Elliott made 53 saves over two games in the OHL Championship Series last week, splitting the series 1-1. He stopped 22 of 25 shots in a 4-2 loss to Oshawa on Thursday, marking his first playoff loss and first defeat since February 2nd. The 6-foot-1, 189lb. goaltender bounced back on Saturday, turning aside 31 shots to earn third star honours in a 5-2 win to even the series.

A soon-to-be 21-year-old from Strathmore, Alberta, Elliott posted an outstanding regular season with a 32-1-0-0 record, three shutouts, a 2.10 goals-against average, and a .924 save percentage. He's remained nearly perfect in the playoffs, going 13-1 with one shutout, a 2.34 goals-against average, and a .906 save percentage. The Knights acquired the overage netminder from the Barrie Colts, who had claimed him off CHL waivers in early October. Elliott joined the OHL after beginning his junior career with the WHL's Saskatoon Blades.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Playoffs:

May 5 - May 11: Austin Elliott (London Knights)

Apr. 28 - May 4: Austin Elliott (London Knights)

Apr. 21 - Apr. 27: Jacob Oster (Oshawa Generals)

Apr. 14 - Apr. 20: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Apr. 7 - Apr. 13: Sam Hillebrandt (Barrie Colts)

Mar. 31 - Apr. 6: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Mar. 24 - Mar. 30: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Mar. 17 - Mar. 23: Mike McIvor (North Bay Battalion)

Mar. 10 - Mar. 16: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Mar. 3 - Mar. 9: Austin Elliott (London Knights)

Feb. 14 - Mar. 2: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Mike McIvor (North Bay Battalion)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Collin MacKenzie (Ottawa 67's)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Austin Elliott (London Knights)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Nolan Lalonde (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

Knights' Noah Read Named OHL Rookie of the Week

NHL Draft eligible London Knights forward Noah Read is the OHL Rookie of the Week for the second time this season, registering an assist in two games played.

Read tallied a helper to earn third star honours on Thursday night as the London Knights fell 4-2 to the Oshawa Generals in Game 1 of the OHL Championship Series. Read helped the Knights open the scoring, setting up linemate Rene Van Bommel for the opening goal of the series.

Selected by London in the 10th round (188th overall) of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection from the Southern Tier Admirals U16 AAA program, the St. Catharines, Ont. native registered 10 goals, 16 assists, and 26 points in 45 regular season contests. In 14 post-season matchups, the 18-year-old has recorded four goals, two assists and six points. He spent the 2023-24 season with the St. Catharines Falcons of the GOJHL, tallying 38 points in 48 games played.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Playoffs:

May 6 - May 11: Noah Read (London Knights)

Apr. 28 - May 5: Cameron Arquette (Kitchener Rangers)

Apr. 21 - Apr. 27: Simon Wang (Oshawa Generals)

Apr. 14 - Apr. 20: Cameron Arquette (Kitchener Rangers)

Apr. 7 - Apr. 13: Andrew Robinson (Windsor Spitfires)

March. 31 - Apr. 6: Noah Read (London Knights)

March. 24 - March. 30: Ethan Garden (Windsor Spitfires)

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

March. 17 - March. 23: Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm)

March. 10 - March. 16: Aidan Lane (Brampton Steelheads)

March. 3 - March. 9: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Feb. 24 - March. 2: Filip Ekberg (Ottawa 67's)

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Cole Zurawski (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Jacob Cloutier (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Dimian Zhilkin (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Carson Harmer (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Logan Hawery (London Knights)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Carter Stevens (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)







