Steelheads Sign 15th Overall Pick Forward Ardagh

May 27, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads announced the signing of their first-round pick in this year's 2025 OHL Priority Selection, Keaton Ardagh. Selected 15th overall, the 6-foot, 163-pound right-winger is a product of the Toronto Jr. Canadiens.

The Clarington, Ontario native put up 45 points (24G, 21A), and added 3 assists in the OHL Cup play-in before tallying 6 points (3G, 3A) in seven OHL Cup games to help lead his team to an OHL Cup Championship. The Steelheads have a long history of successful graduates from the Jr. Canadiens program with names like Porter Martone, Carson Rehkopf, Finn Harding, and Jack Van Volsen playing their U16 seasons with the club.

Head Coach and General Manager James Richmond commented on the signing "We are very excited to welcome Keaton and his Family to the Steelheads. Keaton is a big solid forward with above average offensive abilities, but he is also very conscious of his defensive responsibilities. He has the ability to drive a line from the winger's position. We look forward to seeing Keaton in the Steelheads uniform in September."







