Steelheads wrap up draft adding eight more players on day 2

April 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRAMPTON, ON - The second day of the OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore got underway on Saturday with rounds four through fifteen. The Steelheads called on 8 new players added to the 2025 Draft Class.

With the 80th overall pick in the 4th round, the Steelheads started their day picking up Lachlan Larmand. The 5'11", 180 lb right winger put up 54 points (21G, 33A) in 31 games with the U16 Barrie Colts. The Tiny, Ontario native also registered 11 points (3G, 8A) in 8 games through the OMHA playoffs.

Head Coach and General Manager James Richmond commented on the Steelheads first selection on day two. "Lachlan is a strong skating, hardworking 200-foot forward with an above average scoring touch. We are pleased to welcome Lachlan and his family to the Brampton Steelheads."

The Steelheads next pick also came from the Barrie Jr. Colts, as Brampton selected Quinn Patton at 136th overall in the 7th round. The 5'9" left winger tallied 36 points (13G 23A) in 35 games with the Jr. Colts this past season. It will be a family reunion for Quinn, joining older brother Troy Patton who the Steelheads selected in the 2nd round of last year's draft.

James Richmond spoke on the 7th round selection. "Quinn plays every shift very hard. He's a strong, hardworking forward that will look good in the blue and white."

With their 8th round pick at 136th overall, the Steelheads called on Jatan Singh Sandhar, a 6-foot, 161lb right-shot defender from the U16 Oakville Rangers. Sandhar, a Mississauga native, put up 24 points (9G,15A) in 32 games this past season.

"Sandhar is a mature defender, he's strong on the puck, carries the puck with confidence out of the defensive zone, and brings a heavy physical presence." - Joely Stockl, Scout, OMHA West & Alliance

The Steelheads held 5 picks in each remaining round (9-15) where they capped off the draft with:

Jack Malandra, Ottawa Myers Automotive U16AAA (176th)

"Jack is a strong, North-south skater that can push pace. He has skill and ability to play in a variety of roles. His skating will allow him to be a valuable player at any level." - Lino Dixon, Director of Player Personnel

David Blasiak, Chicago Reapers 15's (216th)

"High pace, 200-foot player. Combination of skill and details. Can play centre or on the wing." - Austin Luboff, Scout, Eastern US & Florida.

Aidan Witkowski, Toronto Marlboros U16AAA (245th)

"Aidan plays the game with pace and bite. Never takes a shift off." - Richmond

Bradley Whang, Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres 15's (276th)

"Dynamic center, natural playmaker, prolific scorer, very high IQ" - Austin Luboff

Finlay McLean, Ottawa Myers Automotive U16AAA (296th)

"Fin is a fast, competitive forward who can snap a puck. He plays hard on the edge and pushes pace. His ability to play a physical, in your face game makes for an exciting prospect." - Lino Dixon

After a successful day in the War Room, Richmond added, "Congratulations to the '09 Draft Class and welcome to the Brampton Steelheads! I'd like to thank the entire Steelheads scouting staff for all their hard work throughout the year. Our staff, headed by Mike Doyle and Rob Toffoli did an excellent job of preparation leading up to the draft. We believe we selected eleven players this weekend that one day could be playing for our hockey club. We addressed all our needs for the immediate future and have grown our player depth as an organization at the same time."

Steelheads Draft Notes

The Steelheads took the first defenceman and first goalie in the draft Over the two days of the draft, the Steelheads selected seven forwards, three defencemen, and one goalie. Out of the eleven picks, two were selected from the Barrie Jr. Colts, Ottawa Myers Automotive, and Chicago Reapers

Round by Round Selections:

Selection Name Position Team

Round 1 -14th Peter Green RD Don Mills Flyers U16

Round 1 - 15th Keaton Ardagh RW Toronto Jr. Canadiens U16

Round 2 - 39th Lucas Johnson G Chicago Reapers 15's

Round 4 - 80th Lachlan Larmand RW Barrie Jr. Colts U16

Round 7 - 136th Quinn Patton LW Barrie Jr. Colts U16

Round 8 - 156th Jatan Singh Sandhar RD Oakville Rangers U16

Round 9 - 176th Jack Malandra LW Ottawa Myers Automotive U16

Round 11 - 216th David Blasiak LW Chicago Reapers 15's

Round 13 - 245th Aidan Witkowski LW Toronto Marlboros U16

Round 14 - 276th Bradley Whang C Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres 15's

Round 15 - 296th Finlay McLean LD Ottawa Myers Automotive U16

