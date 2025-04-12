OHL Priority Selection: Day 2 Recap

April 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

After exclusively drafting forwards on day one of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, the Barrie Colts started off day two by drafting a goalie. The Colts used their fourth-round pick to select Hagan Bach 82nd overall. A native of Saratoga Springs, NY Bach played for the Shattuck St. Mary's 15U program this season, posting a 23-win season with a .932 SV%.

Two picks later, now in the fifth round, Barrie took their first defenceman of the draft in Aiden Mowrey. Standing 6'02" and weighing 196 pounds, Aiden played for the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15's in his home state of Pennsylvania and registered 32 points in 58 games.

"Aiden Mowrey's a big d-man that plays down in Pittsburgh and does everything right, good in the defensive zone, real good in the offensive zone getting pucks on net. He plays tough and plays to his size and it looks like he's gonna be a force in the OHL" - Colts scout Shane Sullivan

With their second pick in the fifth round, the Colts checked another positional box, taking right winger Owen Meihm of Oakville. Owen spent the season playing for the Don Mills Flyers and posted 28 points in 33 games.

"Owen Meihm is a similar guy to Legge in that he's a big left winger, he's heavy, he goes to the net, causes problems in traffic and he's got a real good scoring touch around the net" - Colts scout Shane Sullivan

Barrie had a pair of sixth-round selections, with the first they took Cannon Thibodeau of Kitchener. A right-shot centreman, Thibodeau had 66 points in 33 games while captaining the Toronto Marlboros this season.

With the latter of their sixth-round picks, the Colts selected left-shot defenceman Christian Semetsis 119th overall. Semetsis is 5'09" and 147 pounds and posted 46 points over 50 games played with Mount St. Charles Academy.

In round seven, Barrie took Logan Wilson at pick 139. An Almonte, Ontario native, Wilson comes in at 5'09", 176 pounds and had 22 goals and 49 points in 31 games with the Ottawa Valley Titans this season.

With their first of two round-eight selections, the Colts took Matthew Legge from the Ottawa Jr. 67's. Their largest drafted player by a wide margin, Legge stands at 6'06" and weighs 222 pounds. Matthew had 14 points in 22 contests for the Jr. 67's this season.

"6'06" 220 (pound) right winger that plays real hard and has real soft hands... has a high, high ceiling, great projection down the road" - Barrie Scout Shane Sullivan on Matthew Legge

With their second pick of the eighth round, Barrie grabbed Aiden Bianchini, a defenceman of the Toronto Red Wings. Aiden is 6'01" and weighs 196 pounds, he registered six points from the back end with the Red Wings in '24-'25.

In the ninth round, the Colts made Nolan Pipe the 179th pick of the draft. Pipe hails from Cookstown, Ontario and played for the North Central Predators this season, registering 13 points in 30 games as a left winger.

Barrie opted for centreman Cruz Cassels in the 10th round. Cassels, an Ohio native, was the Colts' fifth American player picked, and had 23 points in 38 games with the Ohio Blue Jackets in '24-'25.

In the 11th, Barrie took 6'03", 202-pound right winger Ben Lamb of the North York Rangers. A native of Hamilton Ontario, Lamb had 20 points in 30 games with North York.

"Ben Lamb is another big heavy winger, type of kid you're going to win a lot of playoff rounds with. He's tough, skates pretty well and he's got a real nose for the net" - Colts scout Shane Sullivan

In round 12 the Colts selected Aiden Bianchini's Defence partner Jack Young. Jack is 5'11" and weighs 168 pounds, he had 10 points in 33 games played with the Toronto Red Wings.

Barrie used their 13th-round pick to select Aurora native Chase Martin 259th overall. Martin played for the Barrie Jr. Colts this season and had 21 points in 30 games with them.

"Chase Martins a local Barrie kid, he's a 200-foot player, skates really well, good puck skills, incredible IQ and incredible compete level" - Colts scout Shane Sullivan

The Colts took their seventh center of the draft in round 13, Nate Feiner of the Vaughan Kings. Feiner is 5'08", 158 pounds and had 29 points in 32 games with Vaughan.

With their final pick in the draft, round 15 299th overall, Barrie selected Rocco Olek of Ashburn, Virginia. Olek had 81 points in 58 games with the Washington Little Capitals, he stands 6'02" and weighs 160 pounds.

