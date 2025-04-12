67's Select Nolan Shorter with 287th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection

April 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

OTTAWA - With the 287th overall pick in the 2025 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection, the Ottawa 67's have selected forward Nolan Shorter.

"Nolan is a big forward, and a strong skater," said 67's Scout Marty Hogan. "He is a physical presence, with a lot of upside."

Shorter, 15, suited up for the Chicago Mission U15 AAA program this past season. The Elmhurst, Illinois native played in four games at this year's US U15 Nationals. He is the twin brother of 67's 64th overall pick, Trevor Shorter.

