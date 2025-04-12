67's Select Trevor Shorter with 64th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection

OTTAWA - With the 64th overall pick in the 2025 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection, the Ottawa 67's have selected defenceman Trevor Shorter.

"Trevor is an athletic defenceman who is hard to play against," said Ottawa 67's Scout Marty Hogan. "He moves well for his size and uses his stick well. He's a physical player with great intangibles."

Shorter, 15, suited up for the Chicago Mission 15U AAA program this past season, where he tallied one assist in four games at this year's US 15U Nationals.

