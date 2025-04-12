67's Select Noah Krula with 267th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection
April 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - With the 267th overall pick in the 2025 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection, the Ottawa 67's have selected forward Noah Krula from the Oakville Rangers U16 AAA program.
"Noah is a dynamic, mobile centreman with a creative edge," said 67's scout Ryan Ferizovic. "He excels at making plays in tight spaces and has the hockey IQ to consistently find open ice away from the puck in the offensive zone."
Krula, 15, tallied nine goals and 17 assists for 26 points in 23 games played. The Milton, Ontario native also recorded one goal in three games during this year's post-season.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025
- 67's Complete 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- Steelheads wrap up draft adding eight more players on day 2 - Brampton Steelheads
- Erie Otters Select 15 Players in 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft - Erie Otters
- 67's Select Nolan Shorter with 287th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- Firebirds Draft 15 Players in 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Flint Firebirds
- 67's Select Noah Krula with 267th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Karter Lundmark with 247th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Lucas Balanyk with 227th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Colby Coombe with 207th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Robbie Dragusica with 187th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Caleb Gauthier with 147th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- Stillman and Walker to Lead Team Canada at 2025 IIHF World U18 Championship - Guelph Storm
- Trio of Storm Players Invited to Team Canada Camp Ahead of 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Brayden Blyth with 107th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Noah la Gambina with 98th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Blake Zielinski with 72nd Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- Round Two, Game Two Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Windsor Spitfires - Kitchener Rangers
- 67's Select Trevor Shorter with 64th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- 2025 OHL Priority Selection Day 1 Recap - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa 67's Stories
- 67's Complete 2025 OHL Priority Selection
- 67's Select Nolan Shorter with 287th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection
- 67's Select Noah Krula with 267th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection
- 67's Select Karter Lundmark with 247th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection
- 67's Select Lucas Balanyk with 227th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection