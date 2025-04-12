67's Select Noah Krula with 267th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection

OTTAWA - With the 267th overall pick in the 2025 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection, the Ottawa 67's have selected forward Noah Krula from the Oakville Rangers U16 AAA program.

"Noah is a dynamic, mobile centreman with a creative edge," said 67's scout Ryan Ferizovic. "He excels at making plays in tight spaces and has the hockey IQ to consistently find open ice away from the puck in the offensive zone."

Krula, 15, tallied nine goals and 17 assists for 26 points in 23 games played. The Milton, Ontario native also recorded one goal in three games during this year's post-season.

