67's Select Blake Zielinski with 72nd Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection

April 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - With the 72nd overall pick in the 2025 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection, the Ottawa 67's have selected forward Blake Zielinski.

"Blake is a skilled forward with high-end hockey sense," said Ottawa 67's Scout Marty Hogan. "He has a good motor and makes plays."

Zielinski, 17, appeared for the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers, this season. The Berlin, New Jersey native scored 11 goals and 19 assists for 30 points in 40 games.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.