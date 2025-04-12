67's Complete 2025 OHL Priority Selection

April 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's selected 15 players in the 2025 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection, that took place from Friday through Saturday.

The full list of the team's draft picks is as follows:

Round 1, Pick 3:

centre Brock Chitaroni

HEIGHT: 5'11 | WEIGHT: 167 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2009-01-27

HOMETOWN: Sault Ste. Marie, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: Barrie Jr. Colts U16 AAA

Round 2, Pick 32:

defenceman Jack Johnson

HEIGHT: 6'2 | WEIGHT: 180 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2009-04-21

HOMETOWN: Stouffville, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA

Round 3, Pick 48 (via Owen Sound):

defenceman Cade Campbell

HEIGHT: 6'0 | WEIGHT: 165 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2009-03-14

HOMETOWN: Toronto, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: Toronto Red Wings U16 AAA

Round 3, Pick 53 (via Sudbury):

forward Reid Hayes

HEIGHT: 6'0 | WEIGHT: 157 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2009-07-16

HOMETOWN: La Salle, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: Windsor AAA Jr. Spitfires U16

Round 4, Pick 64 (via Peterborough):

defenceman Trevor Shorter

HEIGHT: 6'6 | WEIGHT: 175 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2009-10-07

HOMETOWN: Elmhurst, IL | PREVIOUS TEAM: Chicago Mission 15's

Round 4, Pick 72 (via Niagara):

forward Blake Zielinksi

HEIGHT: 5'11 | WEIGHT: 182 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2008-03-05

HOMETOWN: Berlin, NJ | PREVIOUS TEAM: Des Moines Buccaneers

Round 5, Pick 98 (via Kingston):

goaltender Noah La Gambina

HEIGHT: 5'11 | WEIGHT: 187 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2009-07-18

HOMETOWN: Richmond Hill, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: Don Mills Flyers U16 AAA

Round 6, Pick 107:

forward Brayden Blyth

HEIGHT: 6'1 | WEIGHT: 169 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2009-11-21

HOMETOWN: Minesing, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: York-Simcoe Express U16 AAA

Round 8, Pick 147:

defenceman Caleb Gauthier

HEIGHT: 6'2 | WEIGHT: 176 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2009-07-24

HOMETOWN: Casselman, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: Eastern Ontario Wild U16 AAA

Round 10, Pick 187:

defenceman Robbie Dragusica

HEIGHT: 6'0 | WEIGHT: 160 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2009-04-15

HOMETOWN: Stoney Creek, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA

Round 11, Pick 207:

forward Colby Coombe

HEIGHT: 6'2 | WEIGHT: 179 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2009-12-15

HOMETOWN: Shelby Township, MI | PREVIOUS TEAM: Shelby HoneyBaked 15's

Round 12, Pick 227:

forward Lucas Balanyk

HEIGHT: 5'8 | WEIGHT: 165 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2009-05-25

HOMETOWN: Mississauga, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA

Round 13, Pick 247:

forward Karter Lundmark

HEIGHT: 5'10 | WEIGHT: 132 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2009-03-02

HOMETOWN: Coatesville, PA | PREVIOUS TEAM: Bishop Kearney Selects 15's

Round 14, Pick 267:

forward Noah Krula

HEIGHT: 6'0 | WEIGHT: 153 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2009-05-07

HOMETOWN: Milton, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: Oakville Rangers U16 AAA

Round 15, Pick 287:

forward Nolan Shorter

HEIGHT: 6'7 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2009-10-07

HOMETOWN: Elmhurst, IL | PREVIOUS TEAM: Chicago Mission 15's

