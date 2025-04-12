Storm Complete 2025 OHL Priority Selection
April 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
After completing rounds one through three of the 2025 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection on Friday night, Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett and his scouting staff led by Wade Branch, completed the remainder of the draft on Saturday. Adding a total of 17 prospects including 10 forwards, 6 defensemen, and 1 goaltender. For full draft coverage and a complete list of the Storm's 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft Class click here.
Guelph Storm Draft Class 2025
Round Pick Name Position Last Team
1 2 Jaakko Wycisk C Sun County Panthers U16 AA
2 25 Mark Pape LW Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15's
2 36 Carter Lewandowski LW Vaughn Kings U16 AAA
3 59 Charlie Sullivan LD Don Mills Flyers U16 AA
3 56 Cruz Reznik C Toronto Red Wings U16 AAA
4 65 Hayden Martin LD Barrie Jr. Colts U16 AAA
5 85 Illia Shybinskyi LW Toronto Jr. Canadiens
6 105 Zack Naish RD North Shore Whitecaps U16 AAA
7 125 James Roy RW Ottawa Valley Titans U16 AAA
9 165 Andrew Baker RW Sun County Panthers U16 AAA
10 185 Oliver McKinney C Chicago Mission 15's
10 190 Malcolm Robin RD Markhan Waxers U16 AAA
11 205 Owen Devlin LD Carelton Place Canadians U16 AAA
12 225 Nash Willsie C Guelph Gryphons U16 AAA
13 252 Camillo Milani LW Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA
14 265 Christopher Mabey RD Waterloo Wolves U16 AAA
15 285 Robert Matson C Bishop Kearney Selects 15's
