OHL Completes 2025 Priority Selection Presented by Real Canadian Superstore

April 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today concluded the 2025 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore for North American players born predominantly in 2009.

The annual Priority Selection was held online over a span of two days, with Day 1 and 2 coverage produced by YourTV, airing across the province on YourTV, Rogers tv and Eastlink community stations as well as on the OHL Action Pak. Both days of the annual event were streamed for free in their entirety on OHL Live.

A total of 303 players were selected in the 15-round process from 88 different programs. The selected players included 169 forwards, 107 defencemen, and 27 goaltenders. A total of 283 of the players chosen were 2009-born athletes while 14 were born in 2008 and six were born in 2007.

The Peterborough Petes made the first overall pick after winning the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft Lottery, securing the top selection for the first time in franchise history. The Petes selected 2009-born forward Kaden McGregor of the Ottawa Valley Titans to open the proceedings.

"Congratulations to the 303 players selected in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection," said Darrell Woodley, Director of OHL Central Scouting. "This achievement reflects the discipline and perseverance each of you has demonstrated throughout your development. Being drafted marks an important step in your hockey journey, one made possible through the support of family, coaches, and mentors. It is, however, just the beginning. Continued growth, resilience, and integrity will define your path forward, regardless of where or whether your name was called today. Opportunities remain, including next year's Under-18 Priority Selection, for those committed to striving for both athletic and academic success in the Ontario Hockey League."

The Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) led the way with 87 selections. The Toronto Titans topped the list with 15 players selected. The GTHL champion Don Mills Flyers followed with 14 while the Toronto Marlboros trailed with 11 picks, while the OHL Cup champion Toronto Jr. Canadiens, Toronto Red Wings, and Vaughan Kings each had 10 selections. The Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) followed with 61 selections. The York-Simcoe Express led the OMHA with eight picks, followed by the Barrie Jr. Colts and Oakville Rangers with seven each. The Minor Hockey Alliance of Ontario had 37 players selected, with the Alliance champion Huron-Perth Lakers leading the way with 10 picks, followed by the Sun County Panthers with seven. Hockey Eastern Ontario (HEO) saw 26 players chosen in the OHL Draft. The Ottawa Valley Titans led the way with 10 selections, trailed by Ottawa Myers Automotive with six. The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) had five players selected, with the Eastern Ontario Wild leading the league with four. An additional four prospects were selected from Ontario-based junior teams, along with one player from an out-of-province team and one from a Canadian prep school.

An OHL Priority Selection record total of 81 players were chosen from American-based teams, led by Detroit Little Caesars with eight selections. Chicago Mission, Shattuck-St. Mary's School, Chicago Reapers, Pittsburgh Penguins Elite, and Mount St. Charles Academy each had six players selected. An additional two players were chosen from U.S. prep schools, while two were selected from the U.S. National Development Program.

This season marked the 25th straight year the Priority Selection was conducted by way of the internet, carried out in partnership with RinkNet.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.