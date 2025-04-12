Frontenacs Looking to Even the Series in Game Two

April 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The Frontenacs are looking to get even in their second round series against the Barrie Colts tonight after a game one loss on Thursday. It was the first loss of the playoffs for the black and gold, but the final box score doesn't tell the whole story. Barrie took game one in a 6-2 win, but the Frontenacs had a really strong first and second period; unfortunately they just couldn't solve Sam Hillebrandt between the pipes of the Barrie net. The Colts stormed back in the third, scoring four in a row to stun the Frontenacs.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for game two between the Frontenacs and the Colts:

Tuomas Uronen found the back of the net for the first time in the 2025 OHL Playoffs in game one. The Finnish import has 4 points through his first 5 games in the postseason.

Charlie Schenkel sits in 2nd in the league in GAA (1.77) and 3rd in SAV% (0.928)

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Tuomas Uronen (#8)

It wasn't a mater of if, more so a matter of when Uronen would find the back of the net in the playoffs. After a quiet first round series against Sudbury (three assists), the 38-goal scorer in the regular season scored his first of the playoffs in game one. Uronen has one of the hardest shots in the OHL and now that he has a taste of scoring in the playoffs you can expect him to catch fire moving forward.

Barrie - Sam Hillebrandt (#30)

Hillebrandt stole the show for the Colts in game one, keeping them in the game during Kingston's onslaught during the first and second period. Hillebrandt's performance was enough to motivate his team to a victory in game one. Often criticized for his consistency, will the Colts be able to count on him again for game two with another very good goalie in Ben Hrebik waiting in the wings?

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): 102.7 WOW FM https://www.iheart.com/live/1027-wow-fm-9979/

ROUND TWO | GAME THREE - Tuesday, April 15th @ 7PM - vs Barrie Colts

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.