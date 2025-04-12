Firebirds Draft 15 Players in 2025 OHL Priority Selection
April 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
FLINT - The Flint Firebirds welcomed 15 players to the organization via the 2025 OHL Priority Selection over the weekend, headlined by left wing Charlie Murata at number eight overall.
"We feel that we have selected players who fit the mold of how we want to play," Firebirds head scout Mike Oliverio said. "Players who compete, who play with pace and who have a team first mentality. We feel we bolstered our roster from the net out, filled every position on the ice and picked up players who play primarily for the crest on the front of the jersey, not only the name on the back."
Flint opened the draft on Friday night by selecting Murata and followed with defenseman Lucas Nutting, goaltender Mason Courville and left wing Brayden Lappalainen.
On Saturday, the Firebirds made a total of 11 picks, beginning with left wing Ethan Wyttenbach in the fourth round, who is currently playing in the USHL for the Sioux Falls Stampede and has totaled 23 goals and 26 assists in 43 games during the 2024-25 season. Flint then took forward Carter Beauchesne in the fifth round, the younger brother of Guelph Storm defenseman Quinn Beauchesne.
In total, the Firebirds selected seven forwards, five defensemen and three goaltenders. Flint selected three players from American leagues, three from the Greater Toronto Hockey League, three from the Minor Hockey Alliance of Ontario and three from the Ottawa Region. A full list of players drafted by the Firebirds is as listed below. Detailed information is available via the OHL Priority Selection Central page on the team website.
"Not surprisingly, Day 2 of the draft went as well as Day 1," Firebirds General Manager Dave McParlan said. "Mike and his team did a fantastic job finding highly skilled players with quality character from all over North America. We are very excited with our draft and can't wait to see what these young men do as Firebirds."
Flint will next participate in the 2025 U18 OHL Priority Selection on Wednesday night. Each player by the Firebirds during both drafts will be invited to the 2025 Orientation Camp, set to take place in two weeks on April 25-26.
1/8: LW Charlie Murata
2/33: D Lucas Nutting
3/55: G Mason Courville
3/63: LW Brayden Lappalainen
4/79: LW Ethan Wyttenbach
5/90: C Carter Beauchesne
6/121: D Hayden Stroud
7/127: D Landon Pickersgill
8/161: RW Chase Partridge
9/167: C Lincoln Cumming
10/191: G Malcolm Rose
10/201: D Sutter Smith
11/211: C Jaden Switzer
12/231: D Emmett Mather
13/251: G Jacob Turpin
