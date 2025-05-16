Firebirds Sign Second Round Pick Lucas Nutting

May 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Friday that the team has signed defenseman Lucas Nutting to a Standard Player Agreement.

Flint drafted Nutting in the second round with the number 33 overall pick of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. He played the 2024-25 season for the Elgin Middlesex Canucks U16 AAA of the Alliance U16 and wore the C as his team's captain. He recorded 12 goals and 26 assists over 27 games and added two goals and one assist during four games at the OHL Cup.

"I couldn't be more excited to join such a great organization," Nutting said. "I can't wait to get started."

Nutting is the third player from the 2025 OHL Priority Selection to sign with the Firebirds. He joins first round pick Charlie Murata and third round pick Mason Courville, who signed earlier in the month of May.

SCOUTING REPORT FROM HEAD SCOUT MIKE OLIVERIO

"Lucas is a smooth skater with great mobility who can cover a lot of real estate during a game. He has the ability to lead the rush at one end and be the first to defend at the other. Lucas' high hockey IQ helps him be a quarterback on the power play. He also plays with a bit of an edge which helps make him hard to play against."

SCOUTING REPORT FROM OHL CENTRAL SCOUTING

"Lucas is an offensive minded defenseman that isn't afraid to join the rush or even lead it if the opportunity arises. He is a smooth and effortless skater that has very good mobility in all directions. He is able to beat a forechecker with his feet and if he can't then he sees the ice well enough to make very good breakout and outlet passes. He loves to have the puck on his stick and will challenge players all over the ice with it. He does a great job quarterbacking the power play and distributes the puck well from the top. He possesses a good shot that will get better as he gets stronger."

